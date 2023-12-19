He had a lot of love to go around.

The Philadelphia Eagles have just gotten the fourth dent in their record. All of that was thanks to the schematics employed by Pete Carroll along with the heroics of Drew Lock. He outgunned Jalen Hurts in the clutch and did not look back which gave the Seattle Seahawks a huge win. But, the emotions got to the quarterback after they had pulled off the win, via the NFL.

“It's been a long time. I'm just blessed with a great group of guys with a great city and a great coaching staff, and it's just awesome,” Drew Lock said while holding some emotions in after the Seahawks pulled off the win.

He then gave thanks to his teammates. Particularly, how great of a performance people like Zach Charbonnet, DK Metcalf, and Kenneth Walker III had to notch a victory over the Eagles.

Pete Carroll fully entrusted him with the Seahawks offense and it paid off. Lock got 22 completions out of 33 passing attempts. This got them 208 passing yards and an average yardage of 5.0 per snap. Their secondary was also making life in the pocket hard for Jalen Hurts. They forced two interceptions to make him uncomfortable in some passing lanes. All of which proved to be too hard of a challenge for the Eagles which cost them the game.

Lock's emotions may run high but they were definitely well-deserved. He was able to pull away and get the trust of his Seahawks teammates who have been rallying behind Geno Smith all year.