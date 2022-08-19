Geno Smith was not able to take full advantage of a chance in Thursday’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears to create separation from Drew Lock in their battle for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback role. Not only that, but he also hurt his right knee. Smith was seen icing his banged-up knee on the sidelines in the second half of the contest, causing some concerns about his health and whether it would impact his competition with Lock.

As it turned out, he only sustained a bruise on his knee, which is nothing for him and the Seahawks to overly worry about, as updated by Seattle head coach Pete Carroll.

Via Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle:

“Pete Carroll said Geno Smith bruised his knee. Could have come back into the game but they didn’t want to.”

Geno Smith got his second straight start over Drew Lock in the 2022 NFL preseason. Lock was not available in the showdown with the Bears after testing positive for COVID-19. It remains uncertain whether he will be cleared to play in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys on the road for the Seahawks’ preseason finale, though it did not seem Geno Smith has already run away with the starting job. Smith put up a subpar performance in the Bears game, going just 10 of 18 for 112 yards with zero touchdowns. He was also sacked twice for a loss of 16 yards.

The Seahawks also got more good news with left guard Damien Lewis, who was carted off the field in the Bears game, as he was only diagnosed with just a mild injury.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

“Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll said X-rays on OL Damien Lewis’ ankle were negative and it’s just a lateral sprain. “We got very very fortunate there,” Carroll said.”