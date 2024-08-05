The Seattle Seahawks have their QB1 in the mix again at training camp.

Geno Smith missed a few practices last week due to knee and hip injuries but he's now back on the field as of Monday, per Ian Rapoport. The signal-caller had tests done on the ailments and thankfully there was no serious damage, which is huge news for Seattle ahead of the 2024 season.

The Seahawks will be relying on Geno to hopefully lead them to the playoffs after missing out last season with a 9-8 record. Sam Howell and PJ Walker have been getting most of the reps in Smith's absence at camp. Howell was the starter for the Washington Commanders last season and will likely be Smith's backup.

Geno earned a massive three-year, $103 million extension after the 2022 season where he threw for over 4,000 yards. However, the veteran took a step back in 2023, completing 64.7% of his throws for 20 touchdowns against nine interceptions and 3,624 passing yards. Smith was a spectator at practice on Saturday and head coach Mike MacDonald made it clear his quarterback would be back soon:

“We’re still going through that process but it looks optimistic,” Macdonald said.

Geno Smith looking for bounce-back season with Seahawks

There's no doubt Smith's numbers were solid last year, but for a guy who is getting paid a lot of money for a 33-year-old, he's expected to be getting this team to the playoffs every season. That's the reality. Geno initially injured his knee and hip last Tuesday at practice before missing some time. His health is the No. 1 priority for the Seahawks. Although Howell has starting experience, Smith is who Seattle wants under center. He has solid weapons at his disposal as well in DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett.

MacDonald has liked what he's seen from Howell, but he's also looking forward to having Geno running the show again. Via ESPN:

“I thought our offense looks like our offense, but we're excited to get Geno back, too,” Macdonald said. “It's just a good opportunity for Sam to be with those guys rather than run with the twos the whole time. … I'm sure if you talk to Sam, he's got things that he wants to improve on, but he's also getting the ball out, getting it to our playmakers too, so a lot of good as well.”

The Seahawks begin their preseason against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. The '24 campaign begins on September 8th against the Denver Broncos.