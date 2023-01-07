By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Lumen Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Rams-Seahawks prediction and pick, laid out below.

Los Angeles has struggled this season, going 5-11, third place in a terrible NFC West division. Injuries have hampered the team and a 2-8 record in their last 10 games has buried any playoff hopes. Rumors surrounding head coach Sean McVay’s retirement may soon resurface.

Seattle, with their even 8-8 record, is in control of their playoff destiny, holding the last Wild Card berth. Head coach Pete Carroll should be commended for his efforts regardless, as this team was not expected to do much. Countless injuries have hampered the Seahawks this season.

Here are the Rams-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Rams Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +6 (-110)

Seattle Seahawks: -6 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-115)

Under: 41.5 (-105)

How To Watch Rams vs. Seahawks

TV: Fox

Stream: NFL Plus

Time: 4:26 PM ET/ 1:26 PM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

Baker Mayfield is back as a starting quarterback in the league, throwing for 703 yards with four touchdowns and just one interception in four games. Cam Akers is the team’s leading rusher with 682 yards and seven touchdowns. Darrell Henderson is second with 283 yards but was waived. Los Angeles has rushed for 1,515 yards with 14 touchdowns as a team. Seattle has allowed 2,408 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns to their opponents.

Even after a season-ending injury after nine games, Cooper Kupp is the team’s leading receiver. Tyler Higbee is second with 587 receiving yards, hauling in three touchdown catches. Allen Robinson is tied for second on the team with three receiving touchdowns but is also on Injured Reserve. Van Jefferson has hauled in three touchdowns. Los Angeles has been bitten by the injury bug and the offense has suffered, ranking 26th in the league with 18.2 points scored per game.

Los Angeles’ once-feared defense is also hampered by injuries, ranking 21st by allowing 22.8 points per game. Aaron Donald will once again be out as he deals with an ankle injury. Los Angeles has sacked their opponents 35 times, led by eight from Leonard Floyd. Seattle’s offensive line has struggled, allowing 43 sacks.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Geno Smith, after almost a decade as a backup, has completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,069 yards with 29 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. On the ground, Smith has rushed for 315 yards and a touchdown. Kenneth Walker III, the team’s leading rusher, is nursing an ankle injury, and it is unclear if he will be ready in time. Rashaad Penny, the team’s second-leading rusher, is on Injured Reserve. Seattle has rushed for 1,845 yards and 12 touchdowns as a team. Los Angeles has been okay, allowing 1,759 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns to their opponents.

Leading receiver DK Metcalf has totaled 1,008 yards and is second with six touchdowns. Second-leading receiver Tyler Lockett is nursing a shin injury. Lockett has totaled 979 yards and leads the team with eight touchdowns. Seattle has averaged 24.3 points per game, good for ninth in the league. The offense can contend with almost any team in the league.

Defense has been another story for the Seahawks. Gone are the days of the Legion of Boom. Instead, Seattle has allowed 24.1 points per game, 24th in the league. Encouraging is the fact that Seattle has totaled 40 sacks this season. Los Angeles has allowed a whopping 54 sacks to their opponents.

Final Rams-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

Seattle should be able to win this one and clinch the last playoff spot.

Final Rams-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Seattle -6 (-110), over 41.5 (-115)