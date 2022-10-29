Geno Smith has been one of the best stories of the NFL this season. Many people, including Seattle Seahawks fans, wrote him off after the Russell Wilson trade. Seattle was supposed to struggle this year, stuck in a rebuilding year with Smith under center. So far, though, Smith is proving every single doubter of his wrong, turning in a career year for the team.

The sudden resurgence of Geno Smith has many NFL fans swooning. Ahead of the Seahawks’ clash against the New York Giants, DC Wink Martindale had an… interesting comparison for Smith. Martindale compared Smith’s breakout year to NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. Wow. (via NFL.com)

“I’ll give you the first name, Kurt Warner,” Martindale said Thursday, via the team’s official transcript. “I don’t know if they’ll (Seahawks) make a movie with Geno, but as a football fan and respect for the game, I really respect what he’s done with his game. Besides playing against him, it’s fun to watch the success that he’s had.”

Comparing Geno Smith’s career revival to that of a Hall of Famer seems a bit much, especially since the season isn’t over yet. However, there are certainly similarities between the Seahawks QB and Warner’s career. Both players had stretches where they were written off by critics, but bounced back to have an incredible season.

Who knows, though? Perhaps Geno Smith can keep this incredible pace up and carves out a couple of MVP-level seasons out of him. At this point, though, the Seahawks are just happy that Smith found his groove at perhaps the right time.