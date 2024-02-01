The new Seahawks coach was introduced to the media on Thursday.

Just one day after the Seattle Seahawks hired former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, he was introduced at a press conference on Thursday.

Macdonald opened up by addressing the responsibility of taking the Seahawks' job:

"This is a responsibility that my wife and I take extremely seriously."

Said Macdonald, “This is a humbling, humbling feeling that I'm feeling right now in front of everybody. Especially everybody in the organization in the back. It feels like we're in this thing together. This is a responsibility that my wife and I take extremely seriously. From afar, you know, we're East Coast folks, we've grown up on the East Coast, but we do have family out here in the area. We've seen this organization operate from afar and I've had nothing but respect for the ownership, especially [Seahawks GM] John [Schneider], how they've operated, [former Seahawks] coach [Pete] Carroll. The ability to compete for championships at a consistent pace, and how they play, and the spirit of players has been something that I respect a lot. Going through the process and meeting John and the leadership team, the first thing that really popped to me was parallels of the organization that I've been working for for 10 years and really grown into the person, man, and coach that I am.”

At 36, MacDonald joins the Seahawks as the youngest head coach in the NFL. Macdonald has worked in various coaching roles in both college and the NFL. He's been a part of top-tier programs like Georgia and Michigan, and of course established himself at the professional level with the Ravens.

Ravens veteran Kyle Van Noy congratulated his former coordinator on earning the Seahawks' gig.

“Congrats to Mike Mac dope he got a head coaching gig with a solid organization!” Kyle Van Noy said, via X. “My opinion in my short time in the building he embodied everything it was to be a raven! The mindset, the competitiveness, leadership, and the winning mindset he brought every day. He also did it in his own way. Was very impressed by him as a coach Seattle got a good one!”