‘I’ve got a big chip on my shoulder’: Rashaad Penny gets honest on being Seahawks RB1 after Chris Carson retires

Running back Chris Carson recently announced his retirement. This means that Rashaad Penny will get the opportunity to take over primary running back duties for the Seattle Seahawks. Carson had been the No .1 running back on the Seahawks depth chart ever since Penny was drafted in 2018. Penny also dealt with a number of injuries over the past few years. But now he is projected to be the Seahawks go-to option out of the backfield.

Rashaad Penny discussed becoming the Seahawks starting running back, per ESPN.

“I don’t think like that,” Penny said in reference to taking over starting duties. “I’ve got a lot of stuff to prove to myself. Again, I’ve still got to be healthy … I’ve got a big chip on my shoulder this year, so I really don’t see anything as far as that, but I’m excited about the opportunity and we’ll just see where it goes from here.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll commented on Rashaad Penny’s health ahead of the season, per ESPN.

“I think this is the best condition that he’s ever been. And I know he’s going to be flying.”

Seahawks fans are surely disheartened by Chris Carson’s unprecedented retirement announcement. The 27-year old was forced into leaving the game due to a neck injury. He was limited to just 4 games in 2021 and recently called it a career.

But Rashaad Penny could be on the verge of a breakout season. He has displayed signs of stardom in the past and just needs to stay on the field. If Penny stays healthy in 2022, fans can expect a big season from him.