Last season in Week 1, Seattle Seahawks fans held their breath after star safety Jamal Adams went down with a scary quadriceps injury that ultimately ended his season. In fact, it was so bad that Adams considered retiring.

As the 27-year-old prepares to make his 2023 debut on Monday against the New York Giants, he revealed to reporters Friday that quitting the game he loves was a possibility immediately after the injury happened.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN:

“It was tough,” he said. “I thought about retiring. I thought about a lot of things. Is this going to be it for me? I didn't know. But I knew eventually, after I got that MRI, I told myself I'm going to be back. I didn't know when or how, but I was going to figure it out.”

But, it wasn't just because of the quadriceps injury. It had more to do with all the health issues Jamal Adams has dealt with to this point in his NFL career, including, groin elbow, finger, and shoulder injuries as well:

“I was having all types of thoughts running through my mind, but at the time when I did tear my knee, that was definitely something I was considering,” said Adams, who has three seasons and $45 million remaining on the $70 million extension he signed in 2021. “I was considering everything at the moment. I was in a dark place. Not on anything suicidal, but definitely in a lot of dark times as far as getting away from the game of football, getting away from people. At the time I wasn't really talking to many people, wasn't answering my phone. So you go through real-life situations in this game of football.”

So much time away from the sport due to health problems would undoubtedly take a toll on any player. But, Adams got through the dark moments and will now look to bolster the Seahawks secondary and help them get back to the playoffs for the second year in a row.

It also couldn't be a more special game to return because this marks the first time Adams plays at MetLife Stadium since the New York Jets traded him to Seattle three years ago.

We'll see if he can make an immediate impact for the Hawks defense.