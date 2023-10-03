Jamal Adams returned following a lengthy absence on Monday. However, the Seattle Seahawks safety suffered an injury during the game after taking a hit to the head. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on Adams, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

“Pete Carroll on @SeattleSports says of Jamal Adams' reaction to having to come out: ‘He was in the tank over it because he just wanted to keep playing.' Says again Adams ‘will be fine' and indicating he may be back after the bye,” Condotta reported.

Seahawks: Jamal Adams injury update

Carroll echoed a similar sentiment after the game on Monday. The Seahawks were proceeding with extra caution since Adams had not played in almost a year. Additionally, teams are always very careful when it comes to head injuries. Adams wanted to stay in the game, but Seattle seems to have made the best, and safest decision.

As for the game itself, Seattle took care of business in convincing fashion. The Seahawks defeated the New York Giants by a final score of 24-3. Seattle's offense performed well enough and the defense consistently caused frustration for Daniel Jones and New York's offense. Playing without Saquon Barkley, who's dealing with an injury, certainly did not help matters for the Giants.

The Seahawks moved to 3-1 with the victory and appear to be legitimate contenders. Meanwhile, the Giants are trending in an exact opposite direction. They fell to 1-3 on the season following the embarrassing loss.

The Seahawks will look to continue playing at a high level moving forward. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Jamal Adams as they are made available.