Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams just can't catch a break. In just his first game back after a long absence due to an injury he suffered in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Adams sustained an apparent head issue that forced him out for the rest of Monday night's game on the road against the New York Giants (via Ari Meirov).

“Seahawks safety Jamal Adams — who is playing in his first game in 385 days — suffered a concussion on the first possession and is done for the night.”

Adams was understandably frustrated over how his first appearance in an NFL game after a long while had turned out. He was caught on video shouting at the neurologist who checked him for concussion. But there's nothing that Adams could do to change his current availability designation in the Giants game. Health will and should always come first.

It can be remembered that during the Seahawks' 2022 season opener against the Denver Nuggets, Adams suffered a devastating quad injury that forced him to miss the rest of that campaign. Adams worked hard to be healthy enough for the 2023 NFL season only for him to get ruled out again in his first game back.

For what it's worth, Jamal Adams at least did not re-injure his quad nor suffered any broken bones or tears. There is still a good chance that he will be able to play the next time the Seahawks hit the field. Seattle has a bye week in Week 5, which means he has ample time to clear concussion protocol.