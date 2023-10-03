The Seattle Seahawks trounced the New York Giants 24-3 on Monday Night Football, but it didn't come without cost. Star safety Jamal Adams took a knee to the helmet on the first possession of the night and missed the rest of the game. The Seahawks fear a concussion. Pete Carroll had an encouraging postgame update for Adams' injury however.

“He's gonna be fine, I'm sure, and be back out there,” Carroll told reporters. Mike Dugar said Carroll reiterated “he's gonna be fine” multiple times.

This was Adams' first game in more than a year. He missed almost the entire 2022 season after suffering a serious leg injury in Week 1. Adams reportedly considered retirement amid facing such a lengthy recovery progress. Adams is still only 27 years old, though it feels like he's been around a lot longer.

Hopefully, the former All-Pro won't miss too much time with Monday's apparent head injury. The Seahawks could certainly use him back on the field after surrendering a total of 88 points in their first three games.

Jamal Adams was pretty frustrated after being ruled out with a concussion by the NFL's “independent neurologist” at the game. Luckily for Adams, his concussion didn't appear to be major. With the Seahawks on bye in Week 5, he could potentially return for the team's Week 6 matchup and not miss any time.

At the very least, it's fortunate that he didn't re-injure the same quad suffer another serious ligament or muscle injury.

After Seattle's bye week, the Seahawks will face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.