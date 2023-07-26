With all 32 NFL teams reporting to training camp, the list of players on the PUP is a big one. The Seattle Seahawks opened camp with six players on the list, including star safety Jamal Adams, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Seahawks placed six players on the active/physically unable to perform list today: safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, tight end Noah Fant, nose tackle Austin Faoliu, nose tackle Bryan Mone and cornerback Riq Woolen.'

Adams landing on the list isn't surprising after he suffered a season-ending injury and has been working to be ready for the start of the season. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave an update in December but revealed it would be a long road to recovery for Adams, so this was always the expectation. After signing a nice extension with the team, Adams is ready to return and show that he is worth the money.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jordyn Brooks is another big name on the PUP list, although he posted a video recently that should give fans plenty of hope. All of Brooks, Adams, and Bryan Mone are recovering from season-ending injuries in 2022, so this wasn't surprising for Seattle.

All six players are eligible to be activated at any time, and there is some hope that Brooks and Adams can be ready to go by the time the season begins. Bryan Mone has been expected to miss some time for the regular season, but the remaining players shouldn't be on the list too long as training camp kicks off.