The Seattle Seahawks had one of the most surprising seasons last year. In turn, Geno Smith signed a huge free-agent contract and will try and make another run at the playoffs. In the second to last week of the season, linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered an ACL injury and has been facing a long road back.

However, Brooks just revealed an encouraging workout video that should have Seahawks fans relieved.

Jordyn Brooks posted an update on his progress recovering from ACL surgery pic.twitter.com/bn5VTrLKgL — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) June 27, 2023

Jordyn Brooks missed the team's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers after tearing his ACL, but his surgery went well and all signs pointed to him returning in due time.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brooks was a first-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft after a magnificent career at Texas Tech, and he has become a key force on the Seattle defense. In 2022, he finished the year with 103 solo tackles and one sack to go with a forced fumble. With Brooks' rookie contract coming to an end, the Seahawks declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he now enters a massive season coming off a brutal injury.

After starting just six games in his rookie campaign, he played and started in all 17 in 2021 and appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks before tearing his ACL against the New York Jets.

At this rate, it certainly is encouraging that Jordyn Brooks has been able to start running and is making progress with Week 1 still a couple of months down the road. If he can make a triumphant return, he could be in line for a big contract once free agency rolls around next offseason.