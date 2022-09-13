Jamal Adams gets worrying update on knee injury from Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

The Seattle Seahawks defense was dealt a huge blow on Monday night, as All-Pro safety Jamal Adams exited the win over the Denver Broncos in the second quarter with a knee injury. The ailment looked bad, as Adams was unable to place any weight on his leg. Well, just a day after the contest, the updates on Adams are, unfortunately, not getting any better. During a radio appearance, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about Adams, dropping this worrying update on the star safety.

Pete Carroll on @SeattleSports on Jamal Adams, says he is going to need knee surgery. "Yeah he's hurt. He hurt his knee. He's going to have to get some work on that. I don't know the extent of that yet but I know it's serious.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 13, 2022

That does not sound good. Pete Carroll said that Jamal Adams is going to require “work”, or surgery, to repair his knee injury. The Seahawks head coach reiterated that he doesn’t yet know the extent of the injury, but that it’s “serious.”

Of course, it’s just speculation until more information is revealed, but it sounds like Adams is facing a season-ending injury. It’s a devastating development for a Seahawks defense that lacks proven options behind the Pro Bowler.

Jamal Adams sustained the injury in the second quarter of the contest vs. the Broncos after he tackled former teammate Russell Wilson. He limped off the field before being taken into the medical tent, where he was quickly ushered toward a cart and taken to the locker room.

Adams was traded from the New York Jets to the Seahawks back in July of 2020. He later signed a four-year, $70 million contract extension with Seattle last August.

In 25 career games with the Seahawks, Adams has made one Pro Bowl, tallied 173 tackles, two interceptions and 9.5 sacks. It sounds like Seattle is going to have to find a way to move forward without Jamal Adams this year.