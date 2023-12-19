Joe Buck's savage take on Seahawks QB Drew Lock has fans buzzing.

Joe Buck has has no chill. The ESPN sportscaster was calling Monday Night Football's game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles and at one point in the contest, he zeroed in on Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock with a take that got social media buzzing.

“joe buck saying what the analytics advises on fourth down and then going “that does not factor in drew lock” is an example of how he is one of history's greatest haters,” said Bill DiFilippo of UPROXX Sports.

“dang drew lock just caught a stray from joe buck,” shared X user @stilldoc.

Here's another reaction from @TriplejmCablem1: “Joe Buck just roasted Drew Lock sheesh.”

“Analytics say you go for it on 4th and 1 but that doesn’t factor in Drew Lock” is some unexpected and extremely sad Missouri on Missouri crime from Joe Buck,” chimed in @randy__vision.

For what it's worth, Drew Lock had a lukewarm performance in the first half of the Eagles game. Although the Seahawks entered halftime trailing Philadelphia, 10-3, Lock at least avoided turning the ball over and also went 10/14 for 64 passing yards.

Lock was forced to start in Week 15's date with the reigning NFC champions with Geno Smith still not over a groin injury. Smith is active but the Seahawks decided to give Lock a go. The former Missouri Tigers quarterback also started in Week 14 for Seattle against the San Francisco 49ers, going 22/31 for 269 passing yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions and four sacks absorbed in a 28-16 road loss.