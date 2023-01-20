During a Week 17 victory over the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered what head coach Pete Carroll called a “legit” ACL injury.

That injury turned out to be a tear of the ligament in his right knee, and Brooks’ season was officially over.

On Thursday, Jordyn Brooks underwent surgery to repair the ACL, and after completion, he took to social media to let people know how he’s doing, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

From Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks, who had knee surgery today. pic.twitter.com/p2cvjv0Zsm — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 19, 2023

While the news of the surgery being successful is promising, the rehab process is only beginning for the third-year pro out of Texas Tech. The average recovery time for ACL tears is nine months. That means Brooks would miss the start of the 2023 season, unless rehab is sped up due to expedited progress.

If Brooks doesn’t return until the middle of next season, the Seahawks are sure to struggle to replace his production. Before the injury, Brooks had a total of 161 tackles (103 solo), with one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and five pass breakups. In 2021, had a total of 184 tackles (109 solo) with a sack, fumble recovery and five pass breakups.

In other words, Brooks was a playmaker and tackling machine. If there is a silver lining in an otherwise grim situation, the rehab will take place during the offseason.

“Jordyn, really, he’s a centerpiece. He’s such a good player, and we’ll continue to lean on him that way,” Carroll said. “So, fingers crossed that he’ll make it back and be ready to go for the season.”

Seahawks fans everywhere also have their fingers crossed.