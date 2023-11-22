Since 2006, there has been a third NFL game on Thanksgiving. This year, it is between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are known for playing football on Thanksgiving Day, but since 2006, there has been a third NFL game on the holiday. This year, that matchup will be between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. In this article, we will explain how you can watch that prime-time showdown.

When and where is the John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration?

The Thanksgiving prime-time game will be at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 23. The 49ers are traveling to Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington to play.

How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

Mike Tirico will call the game, with Cris Collinsworth providing color commentary. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter. NBC is broadcasting the game, but it can be live-streamed with fuboTV.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field — Seattle, Washington

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: 49ers -7 | O/U 43.5

49ers vs. Seahawks storylines

After a rough patch that saw the San Francisco 49ers lose three games in a row, one of the most dominant teams appears to be back to their old ways. After their bye week, San Francisco won their games 34-3 and 27-14, respectively. The team has scored 30-plus points in six of their seven wins, which makes them the third-best scoring offense in football.

Brock Purdy continues to defy the odds, but he definitely has some help around him. Christian McCaffrey is an elite, do-it-all running back, Brandon Aiyuk is a speed demon and still one of the most underrated receivers in the league, and Deebo Samuel is uber-versatile and great with the ball in his hands.

On top of that, San Francisco has one of the best offensive lines in the league. That unit is led by Trent Williams, one of the league's best offensive tackles.

Their defense is just as good, though. The 15.7 points scored against them per game are the fewest in the league. The Niners already had arguably the best front seven in football because of Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, and Fred Warner, and then the team added Chase Young at the trade deadline.

This will only be the Niners' sixth appearance on Thanksgiving Day, and most of their appearances came in the early days of the NFL. San Francisco didn't appear in the Thanksgiving game from 1973-2010. They did play on the holiday in 2011 and 2014, though. The team is 2-2-1 overall.

The Seattle Seahawks have played even less often on Thanksgiving Day. They are 2-2 in their four appearances. Geno Smith broke onto the scene last year, and while he hasn't been as impressive this season, he has done enough to lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record.

D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba form an electric receiving trio. Unfortunately, Metcalf, along with running back Kenneth Walker, have not practiced this week because of injuries.

Both players are questionable to play on Thanksgiving, and their absence would make things much tougher against their division rival. Geno Smith is even dealing with an injury to his throwing elbow, but that is not expected to keep him out on Thursday.

The Seahawks defense has some talented players as well. Jamal Adams has always struggled with injuries, but he is one of the best safeties in the NFL when healthy. The secondary also has Tariq Woolen, an already elite cornerback in his sophomore season. The team's injuries mean that the defense will have to step up this week.

The Seahawks' last Thanksgiving appearance was in 2014. That game was also against the 49ers, and the Seahawks previous three Thanksgiving games were against the Cowboys. They will not only play the 49ers this week, but in two weeks down the road as well. All eyes will be on the two teams this week, though, so who do you think will come out victorious?