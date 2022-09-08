The Seattle Seahawks were hoping to start the 2022 NFL season with a clean bill of health, but that doesn’t seem likely following the latest update to rookie running back Kenneth Walker. Via Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks rookie is not expected to be available for the season opener against the Broncos on Monday night. Walker underwent offseason hernia surgery and Schultz indicates that the team doesn’t want to rush him back too early and risk further injury.

#Seahawks rookie RB Kenneth Walker III is highly likely to miss MNF vs the #Broncos, per a source. Walker, the former Michigan State star, is coming off hernia surgery. I’m told: “He’s had an excellent camp and exceeded expectations, but there’s no reason to rush him.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 8, 2022

With Walker unavailable, Rashaad Penny figures to see the bulk of the workload out of the backfield. Penny enjoyed a sensational second half of the season last year after Chris Carson went down with a neck injury and will look to pick up where he left off.

Penny recorded 119 carries last season and racked up 749 yards to go with six touchdowns. He featured in just 10 of the Seahawks’ 17 games, starting just six.

Walker was the Seahawks’ second-round pick (41st overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He played one year for the Spartans in college after transferring from Wake Forest. In East Lansing, Walker carried the ball 263 times for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was a non-factor in the passing attack, however, recording just 13 receptions for 89 yards and a TD.

Pete Carroll had been hopeful that the Seahawks’ rookie running back would be able to play in Week 1, and while he hasn’t officially been ruled out, Walker’s chances of making his NFL Debut on Monday are looking rather pessimistic.

If Walker is sidelined in Week 1, his next chance to play will come in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks will hope to get the better of Russell Wilson and the Broncos on Monday night, but doing so without Walker may prove a tall task.