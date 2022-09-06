Pete Carroll provides important Ken Walker injury update for Seahawks’ season opener

The Seattle Seahawks are still hoping that they will have rookie running back Ken Walker back in action and 100% healthy sooner than later. With just a week before the Seahawks kick off their 2022 NFL season, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll provided a positive update on the first-year tailback, though, it does appear that there’s a big chance that Walker will not be ready by Week 1.

Via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic:

Pete Carroll says Ken Walker III (hernia) was “running and catching some balls” today and added the rookie RB is “doing pretty well.” Timeline to return still unclear. Pete again called the recovery timeline “unpredictable” today.

The Seahawks are not expected to be a contender for even a playoff slot in the 2022 NFL season, let alone for a Super Bowl. With Russell Wilson no longer around and Geno Smith as the starting quarterback, there aren’t plenty of reasons for Seahawks fans to be excited about the upcoming campaign. Nevertheless, Ken Walker is a player that could generate some thrills in Seattle once he gets the chance to be on the field. The Seahawks only have Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, and DeeJay Dallas as the healthy running backs at the moment, and not one of them is viewed as an elite offensive weapon. That means Walker has a legitimate shot at taking over the Seahawks’ RB1 role at some point this year.

The Seahawks selected Ken Walker in the second round (41st overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft after he played three years in college — the first two with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the last one with the Michigan State Spartans.

Seattle opens its season at home on Sep. 12 against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.