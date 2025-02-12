The Seattle Seahawks are headed into an offseason of transition after firing offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after just one season. The Seahawks narrowly missed the playoffs in 2024-25 and the offense is rightfully shouldering most of the blame after Mike Macdonald turned the Seattle defense into a very good one in his first season as head coach.

Former New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is the new play caller in Seattle, and he is already very excited about the job. Kubiak is pumped to work with quarterback Geno Smith, according to Seahawks beat reporter John Boyle.

“Geno is a very impressive player; he's had a lot of production,” Kubiak said, per Boyle. “Obviously he's been doing it for a long time, he's overcome a lot in his career. I have a lot of respect for Geno. It was a huge draw to come here and be able to coach him alongside [quarterbacks coach] Andrew Janocko. We have high expectations for him, we're going to push Geno and get the best out of him, and we'll do that by pushing his teammates as well. It's not just his show, it's a team thing, and he's got to be the head of that.”

Smith didn't have a great year statistically in 2024, finishing the campaign with just 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. However, he was forced to deal with a poor offensive line and no run game in a very static offense, so maybe Kubiak can unlock this unit next season.

The Seahawks can win big with Geno Smith

The Seahawks fanbase is divided on whether Geno Smith can lead them deep into the playoffs. Some fans want him gone while others insist that he can be a championship-level quarterback with the right team around him.

If the Seahawks can fix some of the problems on their team that were big weaknesses last season, Smith can absolutely lead a contender in the NFC. Jalen Hurts and Jared Goff quarterbacked the two best teams in the conference last season, and Smith is on their level at the position.

The top task for the Seahawks this offseason is going to be rebuilding an offensive line that made up one of the worst units in the NFL last season. The offensive line prevented Smith from having any time to throw and also stopped the Seahawks from having any semblance of a running game, so fixing that has to be the top priority.

If they can do that, Smith has shown that he has the skills as a pocket manager and a pure passer to make this a very good offense. He has a great arm, is very accurate and is unafraid to use those two skills to be aggressive and push the ball downfield into tight windows. That, combined with a defense that should be very good again, is a winning formula for Seattle.