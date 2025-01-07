When Ryan Grubb was fired by the Seattle Seahawks, it sparked a new change in the offensive coordinator for head coach Mike Macdonald. However, this has been a recurring theme for Seattle. They went from Brian Schottenheimer in 2022, to Shane Waldron in 2023, and then Grubb in 2024.

After the Seahawks moved on from Grubb, Macdonald was asked about the decision. He explained on Seattle Sports why the move took place.

“It's really as simple as just, I felt like the direction of our offense was going was different than the vision that I had for our team,” Macdonald said. “I felt like it was just a necessary decision at this point.”

Despite his comments, the offense looked solid and helped Seattle obtain a 10-7 record in Macdonald's first season. For instance, quarterback Geno Smith had a career year for completion percentage and passing yards. Some of that success can be attributed to Grubb's playcalling. Still, there wasn't enough for Macdonald to keep Grubb around for a second season.

Why did Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald fire Ryan Grubb?

For the past few seasons, Seattle has been stagnant offensively. Although Smith has had career seasons, the points per game isn't where it needs to be. Furthermore, being 18th in the league in points per game won't be enough, especially in the NFC. Teams like the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are top-10 in offense.

While it's unrealistic to expect a one-season turnaround, having dominant offensive performances will be a driving force moving forward. Although there are plenty of offensive coordinators that can fill Grubb's position, Macdonald will likely have a huge say in the role.

Even if Macdonald is a primarily defensive-minded coach, he understands what a good offense should be. After all, he did have Lamar Jackson on his offense when he was the defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens. Having that expectation might be a bit extreme but having winning standards is a must in the NFL.

Some of that might include what to do with the quarterback position. Macdonald dropped a strange quote if Smith will be starting for the Seahawks in 2025. Although his words might've been lost in translation, it's clear that Macdonald wants a different offensive direction.

A team with DK Metcalf, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and Kenneth Walker III should post more than 22.1 points per game. Bringing in another coordinator can unlock the offense's potential. That might get Seattle to the next level and unlock more dimensions to the offense.