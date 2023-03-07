Geno Smith is getting paid big by the Seattle Seahawks to keep him long-term, and sure enough, the whole NFL world is hyped up for the quarterback.

Following a standout season with the Seahawks that saw him win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award and lead the team to the playoffs, Smith finally got a well-deserved payday. According to the latest reports, he’s signing a three-year, $105 million contract with Seattle before he hits free agency.

It’s definitely an incredible journey for Smith, who had just $17.55 million in career earnings in his first 10 seasons in the NFL. Now entering his 11th season, he’s set to make $35 million annually, per Field Yates of ESPN.

A lot of fans couldn’t help but be happy for Smith with his new deal. After all, he didn’t waste the opportunity given to him and worked hard for it.

“The Geno Smith story is why we should appreciate journeyman QBs. There’s probably a lot of them who could have been good starters with more time and development and the right situation but never got it,” Matthew Coller of Purple Insider wrote.

“Happy for Geno Smith!!! He bet on himself. Put in the work and it paid off,” another fan wrote.

Some also shared their surprise by the contract he got, but then again, there’s no denying that he earned it.

“Good for Geno Smith. He really had a surprising [and] fabulous season. A pro’s pro! But never in my wildest dreams would I have thought he would ever ink a $105M deal going into his 10th season,” one commenter wrote.

Here are several other reactions to Smith’s payday:

Geno Smith after Week 1: “They wrote me off. I ain’t write back though.” And now he re-signs on a reported 3-year, $105M contract. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/E3qAHvSSl7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 6, 2023

Derek Carr & Geno Smith’s agents today pic.twitter.com/h06yYZOYJz — BioFreez 💐🏆 (@McDuffieSZN) March 7, 2023

Smith got rewarded for stepping up big time for the Seahawks. While there are some haters questioning his massive contract, the fact of the matter is he showed everyone he can be more than just a backup and become a franchise quarterback.