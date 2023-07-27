Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu secured the bag in the 2023 offseason after the team signed him to a lucrative three-year extension deal worth $59 million. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll couldn't have been any happier for Uchenna.

“He's a perfect Seahawk, Carroll said of Nwosu in front of reporters (via Brady Henderson of ESPN). “He's hardnosed, he's tough, smart, and diligent. He does everything. He's physical. He's weighing in 268 (pounds) coming in. He's in great shape. Got a great attitude.”

Here was Pete Carroll on the Seahawks’ recent three-year extension with OLB Uchenna Nwosu. Called him “the kind of guy we want to reward.” pic.twitter.com/WUDZM0IDjY — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 26, 2023

Nwosu's new deal with the Seahawks is his reward for being among the best players on Seattle's stop unit. In the 2022 NFL season, the former USC Trojans star got a 72.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He played in all 17 games and recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks to go along with 66 combined tackles, 12 tackles for losses, and 26 quarterback hits — all career-highs as well.

The respect between Carroll and Nwosu go both ways, too.

“I’ve just learned that he’s special. He’s different,” Nwosu recently said of the Seahawks coach (h/t Gregg Bell of The News Tribune). “He has that juice, that energy, that positivity. Every day, no matter win, loss, rain, sunshine, doesn’t matter, he’s the same guy. That’s what you appreciate as a player, when you got the same guy constantly showing up every day to work, you can’t expect nothing different.”

With his contract situation already solved, Uchenna can now turn his full focus on preparing for the 2023 NFL season.

The Seahawks will make their season debut at home on Sep. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.