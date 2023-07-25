The Seattle Seahawks aren't letting edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu walk away from the franchise any time soon.

On Monday, the Seahawks and Nwosu agreed to a $59 million extension that will keep the 26-year-old star in Seattle for three more years. Nwosu is entering the final year of the two-year deal he signed with the team in 2022.

Even better for Nwosu, a total of $32 million of his extension with the Seahawks is guaranteed. His agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha confirmed the transaction, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

By extending Uchenna Nwosu, the Seahawks made sure their defense will have some continuity as they try to build from their success in 2022.

After trading Russell Wilson in the 2022 offseason, many thought that the Seahawks would enter a rebuild and struggle. However, that wasn't the case as they rallied behind Geno Smith and made the postseason. Nwosu was a key part of the roster, as his defensive display helped Seattle earn a 9-8 record.

Nwosu actually led the Seahawks in sacks with 9.5–tied with Darrell Taylor–as well as tackles for loss with 12. Overall, he finished the campaign with 66 combined tackles, four passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also started in all the 17 games he played for the team.

With Nwosu returning, the Seahawks can be confident that their defense can keep improving with him being one of its main anchors. Seattle lost in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers in the postseason, and they are surely look well poised to make a trip back to the playoffs as they keep their core together.