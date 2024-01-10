Pete Carroll got emotional when addressing the news of his departure as Head Coach of the Seahawks.

After 14 years, Pete Carroll is stepping down as the Seattle Seahawks head coach. The veteran football mind helped Seattle win a Super Bowl in 2014, but the franchise struggled to regain its dominance. Nevertheless, Carroll broke the silence and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity in Seattle.

Pete Carroll gets emotional in reflection of his Seahawks coaching tenure

Carroll addressed his departure in an emotional press conference. He opened up with a statement on his passion and gratitude for coaching the Seahawks over his 14-year run:

“It's been an honor and a thrill to be part of this program. I've loved every minute of it and you've watched me love,” Carroll asserted, per the Seahawks X account.

The longtime head coach proceeded to say a piece on every party involved in his coaching tenure. As reflected on his time with the team, he thanked everyone for their support and gave encouraging messages for the future.

Carroll worked relentlessly to gain and maintain his status as the head coach of the Seahawks. However, he believes stepping down is a wise move for him and the franchise.

“I competed pretty hard to become the coach, just so you know,” Carroll said, per Tom Pelissero. Still, the 72-year-old acknowledged his need for a transition: “I realize I'm about as old as you can get in the business.”

Although Carroll loved being the head coach of the Seahawks, he will still be involved with the organization and retains excitement for his future endeavors.

“I'm fricking jacked. I'm not worn down…What's coming now? I've got no idea. But I'm excited for it.”

Seahawks fans also have plenty to be excited about, as the franchise starts the path of a new era.