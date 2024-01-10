Pete Carroll is out as Seahawks head coach.

Pete Carroll is expected to be out as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, but he will still remain in the organization in some capacity, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After a long 14-year stint as head coach with the Seahawks spanning from 2010 to 2023 that included a Super Bowl win in 2013, Pete Carroll will be moving into an advisory role with the organization, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The team and Carroll amicably agreed that he will transition to the advisory role, according to Pelissero. It is a shocking move that creates another head coach opening this offseason.

Seahawks Chair Jody Allen released a statement regarding the move with Carroll.

“After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an advisor,” Jody Allen's statement reads, via the Seahawks. “Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community. His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward. Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family.”

Early indications are that the Seahawks are interested in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Campbell, who has ties to Carroll and the organization. However, it is early and the Cowboys are still in the playoffs.

Regardless, it is a shocking development to hear that Carroll will not be on the sidelines for the Seahawks next season as the head coach.