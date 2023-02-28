Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave his first comments since reports surfaced about his former quarterback, Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson, wanting him and general manager John Schneider fired before Wilson was traded to the Broncos. Pete Carroll also gave his thoughts on Denver hiring Sean Payton as their next head coach, and what that could do to help Wilson going forward. The comments came at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The first clip, captured by Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times (via Twitter), covers what Carroll said about the reports Wilson wanted him and Schneider gone from their positions with the Seahawks.

Pete Carroll when asked about report that Russell Wilson wanted him fired and what his relationship is like with Wilson now. Pretty diplomatic. pic.twitter.com/pRkr5iuvye — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 28, 2023

Upon hearing this, Carroll sounds like a man who wants to keep things cordial between the two parties. His comments also come with an understanding of what he and Wilson were able to accomplish as a partnership, and he doesn’t want that to get lost in the shuffle.

The second clip covers what Carroll said about Payton becoming the Broncos head coach, and how this could benefit Wilson. This exchange was captured by Brandon Krisztal of Denver radio stations KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (also via Twitter).

I asked Pete Carroll “how surprised were you that Russell Wilson struggled this past season, and what do you think about his pairing with Sean Payton”@KOAColorado #NFLCombine #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/jzFa3z7ROc — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) February 28, 2023

In the answer, there really wasn’t much of a mention of Wilson as much as it was about Payton and his accolades as a coach. More or less, it was about Carroll saying a quarterback couldn’t be in any better hands than Payton’s.

So from all of that, this is what we can gather from what Carroll said. He’s not trying to bash Wilson, and he’s worried about his own team. One can be sure he knows what has transpired since the Wilson trade, but he’s not going to gloat publicly about it, if he says anything at all.

Not good for the juicy-meter.