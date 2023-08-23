The Seattle Seahawks got some much needed positive news on the defensive side of the ball, with Jamal Adams expected back at practice later this week.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll shared the update on Adams to the media on Tuesday evening, saying the safety is likely to suit up on either Wednesday or Thursday and get activated off the PUP list, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

“It’s in our conversation right now and there’s a chance we’ll have him back out here tomorrow,” Carroll said. “That’s a big step for him to go forward, but it isn’t a step that means he’s going to be out practicing yet.”

Adams hasn't played since suffering a quad injury in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, and has been banged up in every season with the Seahawks since arriving via a trade with the New York Jets. The team is hoping to avoid further injuries this time around after a full year of rest and rehab, and Carroll wants him charged up for the campaign.

“We want to get him in the flow, looking at the weeks we have to build up and looking at the preparation time. He’s ready to do that, and I brought it up to him and he responded really well. I think tomorrow or the next day we’ll get that done,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks are back in action on Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers for their final preseason contest. They have started 2-0, and Carroll's squad will be looking to finish undefeated as they gear up for a heavy battle with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West this year.