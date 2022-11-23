Published November 23, 2022

The New York Jets made the huge decision to bench Zach Wilson in Week 12 after a brutal outing against the Patriots in Week 11. Wilson took no accountability for his struggles against the Patriots, a move which didn’t sit well with his teammates. And now, one of Wilson’s former teammates has taken a shot at him and the organization over Twitter. Ex-Jets safety Jamal Adams weighed in with a GIF reaction on Twitter, only to get blasted by Jets fans in the replies.

Adams tried to joke about the awkwardness of the situation over in New York, posting the GIF of Jay-Z to Twitter. His comments didn’t sit well with Jets fans, who clapped back at their former first-round pick.

The Jets traded Adams to the Seahawks in exchange for a treasure trove of draft picks, including a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, and safety Bradley McDougald. The Jets parted ways with Adams and a fourth-round pick in the trade.

Adams is currently out for the season after suffering an injury during the Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos. He’s played in a total of 25 games for the Seahawks across three seasons and has not yet recorded an interception in his tenure with the team.

While he’s not participating on the field, he felt compelled to weigh in on the Jets’ current situation, only to be reminded by fans that New York is happy to be rid of him.

The Jets have named Mike White as their starting quarterback for Week 12, but indicate Wilson still has a role to play down the line. While Jamal Adams is trying to take shots at his former team from his couch, Jets simply fans weren’t having it.