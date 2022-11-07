Once again, the Seattle Seahawks added proof of why they should be taken seriously this season. Geno Smith and the Seahawks victimized the Arizona Cardinals for the second time in the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, eking out a 31-21 road victory over Kyler Murray and company.

In one of the most crucial drives of the game, Smith found tight end Noah Fant on first and 10 for a huge 51-yard-gain. That drive would end with rookie running back Kenneth Walker III finding the end zone for a five-yard score with the extra point extending the Seahawks’ lead to 10 points.

Following the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll referenced an old New York Life commercial to describe Fant’s play, hilariously asking reporters if any of them knew what he was talking about.

Pete Carroll comparing Noah Fant's 51-yard catch and run to an old New York Life commercial?😂

Carroll and the Seahawks are having quite a surprising season. Seattle is arguably the biggest shock of the 2022 NFL season, as the team is still leading the NFC West division with a 6-3 record. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the expectation was that the Seahawks weren’t going to do much winning in 2022, but apparently, Geno Smith had read a different script.

Smith has been sensational in his first year as the starter of the Seahawks. Against the Cardinals, he passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 26-of-34 completions. He also rushed six times for 38 yards. Smith and the Seahawks will now be preparing for another huge showdown in Week 10, this time against Tom Brady and the rejuvenated Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also won in Week 9.