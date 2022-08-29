Pete Carroll gives honest take on Drew Lock after naming Geno Smith QB1

One of the bigger storylines during NFL training camps was the Seahawks quarterback battle. News surfaced this week that Geno Smith will be the Week 1 starting quarterback as the Seahawks take on the Denver Broncos. Drew Lock, with whom Seattle traded for in the Russell Wilson deal, will be the back up.

On Sunday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talked about Lock’s situation, captured by NBC Sports’ Charean Williams.

“I don’t have any question that he can play. I really don’t. He’s got all the athleticism, he’s got the arm strength, he’s got arm talent. He’s got a creativity about him. All of that. I think he’s going to be a fantastic football player soon, so it’s just a matter of he just didn’t quite have enough time to beat out a guy who knew exactly what he was doing and who just stayed at it and really just won the job because of his consistency and really his performance,” said the Seahawks coach.

As camp and the preseason progressed, Lock struggled more and more. In the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys, Lock threw three interceptions. He is a young, talented quarterback, but still needs a lot of work to be a starter in the NFL.

Smith is a veteran who already had experience playing for Carroll. This will be his third season in Seattle. Last year, he appeared in four games and played surprisingly well. Smith completed over 68 percent of his passes and tossed five touchdowns to just one interception.

It was going to be a long shot for Lock to win the starting job. But the fact that it was even a competition is either a really good thing or a really bad thing for the Seahawks.