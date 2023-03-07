Geno Smith hit paydirt this offseason, with the Seattle Seahawks rewarding his excellent 2022 NFL campaign in the form of a massive $105 million contract that includes a $40 million signing bonus. Now that one of their biggest items on the offseason to-do list is done, the Seahawks can focus more on the upcoming NFL Draft, where Seattle could still end up adding a quarterback despite the recent contract inked by Smith, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Pete Carroll said the #Seahawks are “totally connected” to the QBs in this year’s draft, especially since they’re in the rare spot of drafting No. 5 overall. Smith’s contract rewards him for his comeback season but doesn’t close the door on Seattle taking a QB high at all.

The 2023 NFL Draft class is loaded with great QB talents, and it’s only right for the Seahawks to at least consider the possibility of selecting one using their high pick. Seattle owns the rights to the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, which puts the Seahawks at a premium spot to take an elite QB prospect. Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Will Levis of the Kentucky Wildcats, CJ Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and Anthony Richardson of the Florida Gators are the QBs expected to hear their names in the NFL Draft, one of whom could be taken by the Seahawks to initially be a Geno Smith understudy in 2023.

Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions on a 69.8 percent completion rate in the 2022 NFL season with the Seahawks.