It seems it was not a mutual decision for Pete Carroll and the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks decided to shift away from Pete Carroll as head coach of the team, and move him into an advisory role, but his comments during his press conference today indicate that he might not be done coaching.

“I competed pretty hard to be the coach,” Pete Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Carroll was asked if he would entertain another head-coaching job and said he does not know and “today is about today,” according to Henderson.

Carroll also made it clear that despite not being the head coach of the Seahawks anymore, he is still excited and not worn out.

“That's it for now, and I'm freaking jacked. I'm fired up. I'm not tired. I'm not worn down,” Pete Carroll said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “You guys tried your best, you didn't wear me out. It's the end of the season, I'm supposed to be laying on a cot somewhere. I ain't feeling like that. What's coming? I don't know. I got no idea. And I really don't care right now. But I'm excited about it, because there's a lot to learn, there's a lot to study. There's some great discoveries that are gonna come our way, and as my all-time mentor Bud Grant said not in so many words, ‘there's rivers to wade, there's ways to catch, and there's mountains to hike.' And it wasn't exactly how Bud said it, but I get it. And there's some cool stuff that we're gonna do here.”

Pete Carroll sounds like someone still interested in coaching…. pic.twitter.com/ZxrtOuxM3k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2024

Carroll's wording makes it seem like he is still going to work as hard as he did when he was the head coach of the Seahawks. Maybe he is content doing that as an advisor to the organization, but who knows what will happen if there is an appealing job available to him?

One thing is for certain, and it is that Carroll did not want to give up being the head coach for the Seahawks.