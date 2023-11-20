Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was unhappy with his team's lack of discipline in a loss to the Rams.

On Sunday afternoon, head coach Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks dropped to 6-4 on the 2023 NFL season with a disappointing road loss at the hands of their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks actually held a nine-point lead heading into the fourth and final frame of this contest, which took place in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles; however, the Rams outscored Seattle 10-0 in the quarter and ultimately, the Seahawks missed a potential game-winning field goal from 55 yards as time expired.

After the game, Carroll spoke on the frustration of the loss and how some self-inflicted wounds played into the final result.

“We made it really hard on ourselves so many times in this game with the calls that were made,” said Carroll, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “And I'm not disputing any of them. The penalties that happened were just out of line for us. We have not been good in that area during the season in general, and today, it really blew up on us, and it gave them a really good chance to take advantage of it, and they did… I'm really disappointed because it feels like we did that to ourselves.”

Two of the Rams' four wins this season have come at the expense of the Seahawks, who now sit at 6-4 past the midway point of the 2023 NFL season. Up next for the Seahawks is another divisional contest against one of the best teams in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers, on Thanksgiving night.