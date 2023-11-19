Geno Smith had to exit Sunday's Week 11 game against the Rams after Aaron Donald delivered a hard hit on the Seahawks QB.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was forced to leave the field during their Week 11 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams following a rather brutal hit from Aaron Donald.

Late in the third quarter, Donald forced his way past the Seahawks offensive line and onto the pocket to catch Smith as he was about to throw the ball. Donald then delivered a hard hit on the Seattle QB, putting him down and in clear pain.

Smith was then brought to the medical tent for evaluation, with the Seahawks eventually announcing that their QB1 suffered a right elbow injury. Drew Lock came in to replace Smith and took over as quarterback.

There were some doubts that the 33-year-old signal-caller would be able to return after he was labeled questionable to return and with his elbow wrapped up a few moments later. However, late in the fourth quarter, he was able to take the field again.

Geno Smith takes a hard hit. #SEAvsLAR pic.twitter.com/mi0h21Hikb — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) November 19, 2023

Despite his return, Geno Smith is expected to undergo more tests and evaluations to determine if there is any issue with his injured elbow. It's certainly an encouraging sign that he was able to come back, and hopes are high he won't suffer any setback moving forward.

Hopefully, Smith will be fully healthy as the Seahawks try to fight for the top spot in the NFC West. After all, with the team having a short turnaround with their Week 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers set for Thursday, they really can't afford to lose their starting quarterback at this point in time.

Editor's note: Story edited to reflect the latest development on Smith's injury.