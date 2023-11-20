Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took a big hit and appeared shaken up during their Week 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took a big hit and appeared shaken up in their Week 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Rams QB Matthew Stafford is with trainers after taking a shot to the midsection,” per SI.com's Albert Breer.

Stafford took a vicious hit from Seahawks defensive end Mario Edwards, Jr. early in the fourth quarter on Sunday. The Rams had the ball on first-and-10 from their own 44-yard line. Los Angeles trailed Seattle, 16-7.

The Rams ran a trick play. Los Angeles wide receiver Tutu Atwell passed the ball back to Stafford. The latter scanned downfield to find an open receiver.

Matthew Stafford eluded Seahawks pass rusher Bobby Wagner, who fought a double team. Unfortunately, the Rams couldn't hold off Mario Edwards, Jr. who went full throttle at Stafford like a runaway freight train.

Edwards collided violently with the Rams quarterback as soon as the former released the ball. To make matters worse for Matthew Stafford, Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen intercepted his pass intended for Rams wide receiver Austin Trammell.

Although Stafford appeared shaken up, he gutted this one out and continued playing. His counterpart, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, wasn't so fortunate.

Smith suffered an elbow injury after he took a brutal hit from Rams pass rusher Aaron Donald in the third quarter. The Seattle quarterback defied the odds and returned to the game late in the fourth quarter with the Rams leading 17-16.

Matthew Stafford's rough 2023 NFL season

It's been a rough past few weeks for Matthew Stafford. He missed the Rams' last two games due to an injured UCL in his right thumb. Stafford's injury prompted Los Angeles to sign veteran signal caller Carson Wentz last week.

The injury bug has bitten Matthew Stafford hard in the past two seasons. He sat out eight games due to a spinal contusion last season.

It's not a coincidence the Rams have struggled amid Stafford's injury woes. They won just five games last year and now they've won just three games through Week 11.

Los Angeles can only hope that maddening trend ends soon.