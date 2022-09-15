The Seattle Seahawks may have come out on top in their highly-anticipated Week 1 matchup against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, but it came at a price. The Seahawks lost strong safety Jamal Adams to a knee injury that has been described as “serious” by Seattle head coach Pete Carroll.

When asked by reporters to provide more insight on Adams’ injury status, the Seahawks shot-caller didn’t give much. At this point, it seems like Carroll is either holding back some information or the team just doesn’t have a clear picture as of yet (via Mike Florio of PFT):

“I’m not sure how that is going to go at this point,” Carroll said when asked to describe the severity of the “serious” injury.

The matter of surgery was then brought up, which Carroll hinted could actually be a possibility:

“He’s getting all of the information he can right now to make sure that he knows what’s next from our guys and other people as well,” Carroll said. “We have the time to do it, so he’s going to take the time to do it right and get his mind really clear on what is the next step.”

To be clear, Pete Carroll neither confirmed nor denied that going under the knife is currently an option for Adams. As mentioned previously, the Seahawks coach wasn’t very open with his updates. No timetable has been provided with regard to the three-time Pro Bowler’s return to the field.

What Carroll did say, however, is that at this point, Adams is understandably disheartened by his current state:

“It means so much to him,” Carroll said. “The frustration of having to go through not being healthy just jumped at him again. He’s questioning and wondering because he wants to be out here so much. He wants to be with the guys and doing what we do in every way you could possibly want to do that.”

Prayers up for Jamal Adams here. Hopefully, his injury is not as “serious” as it currently appears to be.