The Seattle Seahawks are now preparing to enter the new season without ex-superstar quarterback Russell Wilson for the first time in a decade. It’s a tough pill to swallow for the Seahawks, who will now try to find a way to fill the gaping hole that was left by the departure of the nine-time Pro-Bowler to the Denver Broncos.

For Seattle head coach Pete Carroll, however, the 70-year-old shot-caller isn’t exactly stressed out about the team’s current situation. Carroll was quick to remind everyone that he’s been in this position many times in the past and that he’s more than ready to take on the challenge ahead (via Tim Booth of the Wichita Eagle):

“You guys forget that I coached in college for quite a while and guys graduated all the time. Heisman Trophy winners graduated and we went to the next guy,” Carroll said. “And you always miss when the guys leave. But you can see it and so you start planning for it, you work and you can find success. … I’m taking it in stride, but I’m really determined to make it work.”

Fair point from Carroll here. Then again, he didn’t exactly have a bonafide NFL superstar quarterback like Russell Wilson during his time as a college coach. Needless to say, replacing the one-time Super Bowl champ QB isn’t going to be an easy task.

Right now, this daunting task falls on the shoulders of Geno Smith, who currently appears to have the inside track on Drew Lock for the Seahawks’ starting quarterback gig. Nothing is guaranteed at this point, though, and a lot can still happen between now and when the season kicks off in September.