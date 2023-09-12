The Seattle Seahawks opened up the 2023 season on Sunday with a disappointing loss at home against the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks went into the half with a 13-7 lead, but the Rams outscored Seattle 23-0 in the second half and went on to win easily, 30-13. It was a frustrating second half for the Seahawks as they couldn't get anything going offensively, and that frustration boiled over when wide receiver DK Metcalf took a cheap shot on Rams Ahkello Witherspoon. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has discussed the matter multiple times following the game, and did have a conversation with Metcalf about it as well.

“We'll wait and see how that goes,” Carroll said in regards to conversation with DK Metcalf, according to an article from ESPN. “He was great talking about the end of the game and all that stuff. We had a great conversation, very serious, man-to-man down to it. He wants to be great and he wants to do everything he can to be great, and so we'll figure it out.”

Pete Carroll had that to say in his press conference following the game and immediately after talking with Metcalf, but he added more about the conversation they had on his Seattle Sports 710-AM radio show.

“DK and I talked for a long time last night about [how] that's not what we can allow to happen because that means that they can control him and get after him,” Carroll said. “So, he has to elevate above that. So it's a challenge. This is nothing new. DK's been an emotional, feisty, fiery player since the day he got here, and that is who he is. But he has to also manage that so they don't take advantage of it.”

Sometimes, Metcalf has let his emotions get the best of him, and he realizes that he has to make a change. Maybe his conversation with his coach will help him make that change. The Seahawks are back in action this Sunday on the road against the Detroit Lions.