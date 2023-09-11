Down two scores with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf waited for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to turn his back during a play before randomly taking a cheap shot at him.

Here's the video of the incident:

DK Metcalf just randomly shoved Ahkello Witherspoon from behind. He eventually got hit with a taunting.pic.twitter.com/LRtyulWlMU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2023

It can be inferred, from the score of the game and Metcalf's own performance thus far, that this was likely an act of aggression rooted in frustration. The Seahawks were losing to the Rams 27-13 and Metcalf had just three receptions on five targets for 47 yards and one touchdown.

DK Metcalf's dirty hit only drew a taunting call from the referees. The Twitter world, however, was not nearly as kind.

“When DK [gets] locked up he turns into a sore loser,” one fan said. Others were more focused on the lenient punishment the refs awarded him with. One fan expressed belief it was “wild he wasn't ejected for this” while another urged the NFL to “suspend him”.

One fan even went as far as to include a GIF that says “trash” in all capital letters. Whether that refers to the nature of his action or his overall performance today is up to one's interpretation.

One individual pointed out “This is DK Metcalf we are talking about” accompanied by a piece of media that implies that unsportsmanlike actions such as this one are to be expected from Metcalf. It is widely rumored that “losing graciously,” per se, is not among Metcalf's best qualities. Nor is he the pinnacle of maturity, he's admitted as much.

This is DK Metcalf we are talking about 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sXyA4JZGy9 — Joshua Andrew Smith (@jasmithactor) September 10, 2023

Considering the video evidence of Metcalf's completely unwarranted and absolutely unacceptable hit-from-behind, it would appear that the fans' reactions are justified. It is clear that the general consensus is the punishment did not fit the crime. Whether the NFL will do anything to rectify the situation will likely be announced in the coming days.