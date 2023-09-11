The Seattle Seahawks failed to get on the best of starts in the 2023 NFL season when they took home a 30-13 beating against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. The Seahawks may have taken a 13-7 lead to the halftime locker room, but by the time the second half rolled along, the Rams silenced them completely, holding them blank as the 2022 Super Bowl champion ran roughshod over DK Metcalf and company.

And in the middle of the Seahawks' struggles, Metcalf's emotions rose to the surface. With maybe one last chance to mount a comeback facing a 14-point deficit, the Seahawks wide receiver inexplicably shoved Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, putting his team on the back foot even further with a 15-yard penalty for taunting. That essentially stopped the potential comeback in its tracks.

Thus, reflecting upon his actions during the Seahawks' dreadful start to the 2023 NFL season, DK Metcalf said that he would hold himself to a higher standard when it comes to keeping his emotions in check, all the while defending how hard he plays which manifested itself in the physicality during his fracas involving Witherspoon.

“I mean, that’s just how I play. I block every play when I don’t have the ball and I’m never taking a play off or jogging, trying to take a play off. So that’s what transpired,” Metcalf said, per Brady Henderson of ESPN. “[Then] I saw their coaches yelling at me or saying something to me and their players. And I let that get to me and I retaliated. The second man always gets called. So, just got to be better in that aspect.”

This is not the first time that the Seahawks wide receiver had lost his cool in such a huge manner. Back in December 2022, DK Metcalf got into a bit of a tiff with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and prior to that, he also imposed his physical presence on another Rams cornerback, headbutting Jalen Ramsey.

For Metcalf to truly ascend to a higher level of play, he will have to channel these emotions into positive contributions on the field instead of putting the Seahawks in a tougher spot.