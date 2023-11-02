After the Seahawks won over the Browns, will Pete Carroll use Zach Charbonnet more over Kenneth Walker in their next games?

The Seattle Seahawks are stepping up. After Pete Carroll suffered defeat at the hands of a beatable Cincinnati Bengals squad, the Geno Smith-led team managed to get on a winning streak. They first decimated the Arizona Cardinals and were also locked in against the Cleveland Browns. A huge part of their success was the Seahawks receiving corps which had both Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker leading the charge. Although, Pete Carroll may have expressed his preference for one elite weapon over the other in his latest statement, via the Coachspeak Index.

“Not having him the week before was very obvious to me. Because we have already started to lean on his style… So, to get him back felt great. He feels great. So, we got him again this week and that's a real positive because he's such an all-around player. He can do everything. He can run, he can catch, he can block, and he's a good special teams guy,” were the words that Pete Carroll let out when asked about the production that Zach Charbonnet has given to the Seahawks.

This might be a daunting declaration to hear for Kenneth Walker. Despite the Seahawks leaning into Charbonnet, Walker still led the receivers. against the Browns Number nine notched eight carries which gave an average gain of 8.2 yards per play. Charbonnet was a close second with his five carries that got him a 10.6 average gain after every carry.

The workload is only going to increase for Charbonnet as the Seahawks' season goes by. Will we see a Walker take a lesser role in the Seahawks system of that?