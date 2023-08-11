The Seattle Seahawks began their preseason campaign on Thursday night and kicked things off with a great start, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-13. It's hard to get too excited over a preseason game, but there were definitely a lot of bright spots. Quarterback Drew Lock threw for two touchdowns, and Seattle's rookies performed well, too. One Seahawks youngster that had a good game was running back Zach Charbonnet.

One specific run that Zach Charbonnet had in the game was particularly impressive. On a second and four, he got the carry and looked like we was going to be stopped by Vikings safety Lewis Cine. Charbonnet put the truck stick on Cine and knocked him to the ground to pick up some extra yards and get the first down.

“Looked good, didn’t he?” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game, according to an article from The Athletic. “He looked really physical. Guys on the sidelines were going crazy for him. He has had a great start with us.”

That's exactly what you want from your rookie at this point in the year. Charbonnet appeared in limited action, but ended up catching two passes for 14 yards and running the ball four times for 14 yards, which was a team high. Good start for the rookie.

The Seahawks now have two more preseason games before the regular season gets going. Seattle plays the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers before kicking off the regular season against the Los Angeles Rams. It should be an entertaining season for the Seahawks.