The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of contracts to juggle as they accumulate new, young stars to carry the team forward. Quandre Diggs is one of those stars and, in a move that benefits the team, he agreed to alter his contract for the 2023 season.

After the Seahawks agreed to a contract extension with edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu, Diggs took to Twitter to share the news of his contract restructure.

“Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs @qdiggs6 has restructured his contract. Converts 23’ salary into bonus! News reported by the man himself!” tweeted the star safety, whose cap hit amounts to $33 million over the next two seasons. The move could open up as much as $6 million in cap space. It's a bit late in the offseason for that space to really mean something, but it's certainly helpful for a Seahawks team that will soon have a lot of guys to sign and extend.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Diggs has been a key fixture of a resurgent Seahawks defense. A Pro Bowler each of the last three seasons, he has tallied 229 combined tackles, 24 passes defended, 14 interceptions, and a forced fumble over that time. After being traded for just a fifth-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions (along with a seventh-rounder), Diggs has become one of the best safeties in football.

Along with veteran safeties Jamal Adams and Julian Love and young cornerbacks Tariq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Michael Jackson and Coby Bryant, Diggs is one of the stars that could help turn Seahawks defense into the next Legion of Boom.