The Seattle Seahawks named the team’s captains for the 2022 NFL season, and among those honored with the role was star wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Clearly a popular player among his cohorts, given that teammates voted for the captains, Lockett has been an important member of the Seahawks since arriving in Seattle in 2015. Rashaad Penny was absolutely delighted for Lockett after he earned the captaincy, and didn’t hold back when talking to the media, via Gregg Bell.

“Tyler is literally the best thing that’s happened to a lot of guys here. And I really appreciate him,” said Penny. “And I feel like there were a lot of guys that congratulated him for that because he deserves it.”

Just those brief comments from Penny shine a light on how well-respected Lockett is among his peers. He’s spent his entire NFL career with the Seahawks, and while he hasn’t been in the limelight often, he’s acted as a mentor to those around him, helping them improve their craft and strengthen the team as a whole. Those certainly seem like qualities of a captain, so it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that he was given the honor this year.

Considering Penny had such high praise for his teammate, it can only be imagined that there are similar sentiments about Lockett throughout the Seahawks’ locker room.

Joining Lockett as team captains will be Quandre Diggs, Al Woods, and Nick Bellore.

Lockett, 29, has played seven seasons for the Seahawks. He made a Pro Bowl in 2015 and has been one of the most consistent receivers in all of football over the past three years. He’s surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of those seasons, and has 26 touchdowns in that span. Remarkably, Lockett has missed just two games throughout his entire tenure with the Seahawks.