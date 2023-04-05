Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Seattle Seahawks reunited with fan favorite Bobby Wagner last month on a one-year, $7 million contract. However, as Richard Sherman recently said, Wagner almost signed elsewhere because GM John Schneider was being a cheapskate.

During a recent appearance on Seattle radio station 93.3 KJR, Sherman explained how Schneider nearly “messed it up”:

“I was hoping that John [Schneider] didn’t mess it up, and he didn’t,” Sherman said, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “He tried. He tried on multiple occasions.”

“Just lowballing a guy,” Sherman said. “There’s a difference between lowballing and being disrespectful and they got borderline disrespectful. Thankfully, Bobby really wanted to be with the Seahawks, and he really wanted to come back home. Because other people offered him more money.”

Wow. So Wagner was getting better offers from other teams. But, the appeal of returning back to the place where he had the most success resulted in the All-Pro linebacker taking less money to reunite with the Seahawks.

This isn’t straight from the horse’s mouth, though. It’s Sherman basically relaying what he thought. Is Wagner worth more than $7 million per season? Absolutely. But, the Seahawks knew they had some leverage because he was just released by the Los Angeles Rams and made it clear he’d love to be back in the Pacific Northwest.

There is no question Seattle fans are absolutely ecstatic that a key piece of their past defense is in a Hawks jersey again, however. Bobby Wagner brings veteran experience and obviously loads of talent to a relatively young team.

Thankfully, John Schneider got a deal done.