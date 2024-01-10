Pete Carroll's time as the Seattle Seahawks head coach coming to an end drew a response from quarterback Russell Wilson.

Pete Carroll is out as the Seattle Seahawks head coach, but may end up remaining with the organization. Regardless of what the future holds for Carroll in the NFL, he will always be remembered for everything he accomplished while leading Seattle. Former Seahawks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson reacted to the Carroll news Wednesday, via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“One of the Greatest Ever. ‘Keep Shooting' Coach. Grateful for the memories. @PeteCarroll Best is Ahead,” Wilson wrote.

Wilson and Carroll enjoyed a number of tremendous seasons together with the Seahawks, winning one Super Bowl together. Overall, Carroll coached in Seattle since 2010. Seattle won at least seven games in each season with Carroll leading the way, and only finished below .500 three times.

What's next for Pete Carroll?

Some coaches would be upset or sad about a situation like this. Carroll, though, is “fricking jacked,” via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“I'm fricking jacked. I'm not tired. I'm not worn down,” Carroll said. “What's coming now? I've got no idea. But I'm excited about it.”

He also referred to his time as the Seahawks head coach as an “honor.”

The Seahawks finished the 2023 season with a 9-8 record. Pete Carroll tried to keep their playoff hopes alive toward the end of the season but Seattle fell just short. With that being said, it was another winning season for Carroll in Seattle.

It is not clear what Carroll's future holds. His comments even suggest that he may be interested in coaching again. If not, Seattle would surely be open to giving him a position within the organization.