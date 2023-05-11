Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Seattle Seahawks restructured the contract of wide receiver Tyler Lockett on Thursday, according to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates.

“A non-schedule note: the Seahawks have restructured the contract of WR Tyler Lockett, converting $8.535M of his base salary into a signing bonus, creating $5.69M in cap space, per source,” wrote Yates.

Tyler Lockett, a former third-round pick out of Kansas State, has spent eight seasons with the Seahawks since he was selected with the 69th-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He earned 7,100 receiving yards and 54 receiving touchdowns during his NFL career, peaking at 1,175 yards during the 2021 season.

Tyler Lockett ended the 2022 season with 1,033 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 16 games played and started. He pulled down as many as 128 yards during a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams in December, a game that saw Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throw for 367 yards and three touchdowns in SoFi Stadium.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Where wide receiver DK Metcalf led the Seahawks in receiving yards with 1,048, Lockett led the team in receiving touchdowns with nine. Seattle’s receiving corp ended with 4,282 yards, good enough to put it at 10th place in the NFL behind the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.

The Seahawks selected Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1-inch receiver was quick to express his excitement about his fit with Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Smith earlier this month.

“Those guys can do it all, but you just add another weapon that can do it all, I think it’s going to be dangerous,” Jaxon Smith-Njigba said, via Michael-Shawn Sugar of The Athletic. “Geno back there slinging it, the potential is crazy. The potential is crazy, and I love playing with great players.

“I’m blessed to be a Seahawk, and I’m blessed to play in that stadium in front of those fans. We’re gonna light it up for sure.”