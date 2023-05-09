The Seattle Seahawks had what many considered a strong first round of the NFL Draft, and their second pick of the round came when they selected wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 overall pick, and Smith-Njigba is excited about his fit with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Geno Smith.

“Those guys can do it all, but you just add another weapon that can do it all, I think it’s going to be dangerous,” Jaxon Smith-Njigba said, via Michael-Shawn Sugar of The Athletic, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Geno back there slinging it, the potential is crazy. The potential is crazy, and I love playing with great players. I’m blessed to be a Seahawk, and I’m blessed to play in that stadium in front of those fans. We’re gonna light it up for sure.”

Smith-Njigba was the first receiver off the board in the NFL Draft when the Seahawks selected him at No. 20, and most viewed him as the top receiver in the draft class going into the first round. Smith-Njigba is confident in his own abilities, and believes he will live up to expectations.

“There’s no ceiling for me” as a wide receiver, Smith-Njigba said in an appearance on KJR, according to Alper.

The Seahawks surprised in the 2022 season by qualifying for the playoffs. Smith-Njigba joins a strong group of receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Geno Smith is coming off of a comeback player of the year campaign. If the Seahawks return to the playoffs, they will not be sneaking up on anybody this season.