The Seattle Seahawks are adding help to their offensive line before a Week 9 game against Baltimore. The move should please Geno Smith.

The Seattle Seahawks are making moves to shore up their offensive line and help quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks are elevating offensive tackle Jason Peters to their active roster, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Peters is a 41-year-old veteran who had been on the team's practice squad.

Seattle needs some help with protecting Smith and moving the football. The Seahawks are only 16th in the league in offensive yards per game, at 335 a contest. The 5-2 Seahawks have also struggled to protect their quarterback. Smith has been sacked 7 times in the last three games, including four times in a close 17-13 loss to the Bengals on October 15. Smith has only 9 passing touchdowns this season with 6 interceptions.

Seattle's rushing offense could also use a jump start. The team has 750 rushing yards on the season, which is again in the middle of the pack for the league. The team only has 173 rushing attempts this season, which is 25th in the NFL.

Seattle is hoping Peters can help fix that. The 41-year-old journeyman is the oldest active player on an NFL roster. He is, however, a stalwart on the offensive line who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia and is a 9 time Pro Bowler. Peters was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Seattle will need that experience to give Smith some more time to make plays and move the ball down the field on Sunday. The Seahawks are in Baltimore to play the 6-2 Ravens.

Interestingly, despite the lackluster offense the Seahawks currently sit atop the NFC West standings with their 5-2 record. Kickoff for the game against the Ravens Sunday is at 1 Eastern.